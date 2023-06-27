Varkala to Gokarna-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

Lifestyle
Beaches are best visited during the monsoon when they look their picturesque best. Here are the best beaches in India that are spectacular during monsoon.
Varkala Beach is well-known for its stunning blue seas and lengthy, curving cliffs. There are 3 beaches where you may enjoy nature's serenity Black, Odayam, & Edava Beach.
Vagator Beach provides views of gloomy skies, waving palm palms, and the ocean. It is lively, with restaurants, taverns, and clubs nearby.
Water activities are not accessible during the monsoon, but you may go for a walk and take advantage of off-season savings at restaurants and hotels.
This beach is barely known to a few tourists, making it unique. You may take a nice drive and then relax by the beach. Betel nuts are also a native delicacy.
A short walk from Gokarna Beach, with a clean, golden beach, and you can see some stunning views. During the rain, this verdant beach will provide a welcome respite from the city.
Pondicherry is well-known for its tranquil Promenade beach, popular with tourists all year. If you become hungry, you may visit the cafés and hotels for delicious meals.
Some beaches in Goa are remote from the nightlife and tourist attractions. One example is Keri Beach far north. It's peaceful, clean, & relaxing if you enjoy nature-based retreats.