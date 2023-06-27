Lifestyle

Varkala to Gokarna-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

Beaches are best visited during the monsoon when they look their picturesque best. Here are the best beaches in India that are spectacular during monsoon.
 

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Varkala Beach is well-known for its stunning blue seas and lengthy, curving cliffs. There are 3 beaches where you may enjoy nature's serenity Black, Odayam, & Edava Beach.
 

Vagator Beach, Goa

Vagator Beach provides views of gloomy skies, waving palm palms, and the ocean. It is lively, with restaurants, taverns, and clubs nearby.

Gokarna Beach, Karnataka

Water activities are not accessible during the monsoon, but you may go for a walk and take advantage of off-season savings at restaurants and hotels.

Velneshwar Beach, Maharashtra

This beach is barely known to a few tourists, making it unique. You may take a nice drive and then relax by the beach. Betel nuts are also a native delicacy.

Kudle Beach, Karnataka

A short walk from Gokarna Beach, with a clean, golden beach, and you can see some stunning views. During the rain, this verdant beach will provide a welcome respite from the city.

Promenade Beach, Pondicherry

Pondicherry is well-known for its tranquil Promenade beach, popular with tourists all year. If you become hungry, you may visit the cafés and hotels for delicious meals.

Keri Beach, Goa

Some beaches in Goa are remote from the nightlife and tourist attractions. One example is Keri Beach far north. It's peaceful, clean, & relaxing if you enjoy nature-based retreats.

