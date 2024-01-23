Lifestyle

Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: 7 lesser known facets

As we celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, let's look at some lesser known facets about his life

College Expulsion

Bose's resistance began with assault on a professor for anti-India remarks. This early injustice fueled his anti-British sentiment

Indomitable Spirit

Jailed 11 times (1921-1941), Bose's commitment to complete independence never wavered, showcasing his resilience amid numerous imprisonments

Brief Civil Service Stint

Bose cleared Civil Services in 1920 but resigned within a year, rejecting service under British rule and setting the stage for his leadership against colonialism

Divergence with Gandhi

Fallout with Congress in 1939 due to Bose's call for armed revolution, highlighting his independent stance in pursuing India's freedom

Media Contributions

Bose's role as editor for Forward newspaper and founder of Swaraj showcased his multifaceted leadership, contributing significantly to India's struggle for independence

Azad Hind Fauz Leadership

Leading the Indian National Army, Bose's unique composition included plantation workers, reflecting diverse support for the cause

