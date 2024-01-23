Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: 7 lesser known facets

Lifestyle
As we celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, let's look at some lesser known facets about his life
Bose's resistance began with assault on a professor for anti-India remarks. This early injustice fueled his anti-British sentiment
Jailed 11 times (1921-1941), Bose's commitment to complete independence never wavered, showcasing his resilience amid numerous imprisonments
Bose cleared Civil Services in 1920 but resigned within a year, rejecting service under British rule and setting the stage for his leadership against colonialism
Fallout with Congress in 1939 due to Bose's call for armed revolution, highlighting his independent stance in pursuing India's freedom
Bose's role as editor for Forward newspaper and founder of Swaraj showcased his multifaceted leadership, contributing significantly to India's struggle for independence
Leading the Indian National Army, Bose's unique composition included plantation workers, reflecting diverse support for the cause