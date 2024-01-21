Recipe: How to make Bedmi Puri of Ayodhya for breakfast on January 22?

Lifestyle
1 cup wheat flour, 1/2 cup urad dal, 1 green chili, 1 piece ginger, 1/2 teaspoon fennel, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, a pinch of asafoetida, salt, water, oil for frying or ghee.
Soak urad dal for 4-5 hours, then filter it and grind it to a smooth paste using a little water. The paste should not be too thin.
Mix all the ingredients taken for the dough into the dal paste. Mix everything well and knead a smooth and stiff dough. Keep the dough aside for 15-20 minutes.
Heat oil or ghee in a deep frying pan on medium flame. Make small lemon-sized balls from the dough. Roll it into a size of a puri.
Put the rolled puri in hot oil and fry until it puffs up and turns golden brown. Fry on both sides until the puris are cooked evenly and their colour turns golden brown.
Serve hot crispy bedmi puris with potato curry. They can also be enjoyed with pickle or curd.