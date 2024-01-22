Tikka to kabab: 6 easy panner snacks to make at home

Lifestyle
Cut paneer into cubes and marinate them in a mixture of yogurt, gram flour, spices, and herbs. Skewer the marinated paneer and grill or bake until golden brown.
Dip paneer cubes in a besan (gram flour) batter seasoned with spices. Deep fry until golden and serve with mint chutney or ketchup.
Stuff paneer with a mixture of spices, finely chopped vegetables, and herbs. Roll the mixture in thin paratha or tortilla wraps for a tasty paneer roll.
Prepare a spiced paneer bhurji by sautéing crumbled paneer with onions, tomatoes, and spices. Use this mixture as a filling for sandwiches.
Sauté paneer cubes with bell peppers, onions, and green chilies in a spicy Indo-Chinese sauce. Serve hot as a delightful and tangy snack.
Grate or crumble paneer mix it with mashed potatoes and add chopped onions, green chilies, ginger, garlic, and a blend of spices. Form the mixture into small patties or kebabs. Pan-fry or bake the kebabs until they develop a golden crust.