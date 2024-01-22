Lifestyle

What is Khula? The type of divorce Sania Mirza took from Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik's third marriage

On January 20, 2024, Pakistani cricketer and former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza's husband
Shoaib Malik took to Instagram to share that he married Sana Javed.

Sania Mirza took 'Khula' to Shoaib Malik

Although no news about their divorce was out, Sania's father stated that she gave Shoaib 'Khula'.

What is 'Khula'?

'Khula' often refers to a wife starting a divorce by requesting it from a court and establishing solid grounds for doing so.

T&C of Khula

It may also include the woman returning 'Mehr' or making a financial settlement with her husband in exchange for the breakup of the marriage.

'Khula' vs 'Talaq'

The term 'Khula' refers to a Muslim woman's unilateral right to separate from her spouse, whereas 'Talaq' refers to the man initiating divorce.

The law

According to Muslim law, when a man says 'Talaq,' the marriage is terminated. It is said by the husband at with or without cause and does not require a precise protocol.

