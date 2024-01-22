What is Khula? The type of divorce Sania Mirza took from Shoaib Malik

Lifestyle
On January 20, 2024, Pakistani cricketer and former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza's husband
Shoaib Malik took to Instagram to share that he married Sana Javed.
Although no news about their divorce was out, Sania's father stated that she gave Shoaib 'Khula'.
'Khula' often refers to a wife starting a divorce by requesting it from a court and establishing solid grounds for doing so.
It may also include the woman returning 'Mehr' or making a financial settlement with her husband in exchange for the breakup of the marriage.
The term 'Khula' refers to a Muslim woman's unilateral right to separate from her spouse, whereas 'Talaq' refers to the man initiating divorce.
According to Muslim law, when a man says 'Talaq,' the marriage is terminated. It is said by the husband at with or without cause and does not require a precise protocol.