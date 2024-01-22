Lifestyle

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Quotes, status, messages and more

January 22 brings the realisation of a dream. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a symbol of faith for millennia, opens its doors.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Quotes

“Ram Rajya is like a wish-fulfilling tree, under which everyone gets exactly what he desires.” –Mahatma Gandhi

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Quotes

“The Ramayana is not a mere fable, but a history in verse.” –Swami Vivekananda

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Quotes

As Ram did to Sita, may Lord Ram bring back lost treasures to all our hearts.” –Anonymous

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: SMS

Ram Lalla home aaya! Wishing you a joyous Ram Mandir inauguration celebration.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: SMS

May the spirit of Ram Mandir bring peace and unity to India. Happy Ram Janmabhoomi day!

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: SMS

Jai Shri Ram! May the blessings of Lord Ram shower upon you on this historic day.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: SMS

Sharing heartfelt prayers and joy on this momentous occasion. Happy Ram Mandir inauguration!

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: SMS

May the light of Ram Mandir guide us all towards a brighter future. Jai Shri Ram!

