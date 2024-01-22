Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Quotes, status, messages and more

Lifestyle
January 22 brings the realisation of a dream. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a symbol of faith for millennia, opens its doors.
“Ram Rajya is like a wish-fulfilling tree, under which everyone gets exactly what he desires.” –Mahatma Gandhi
“The Ramayana is not a mere fable, but a history in verse.” –Swami Vivekananda
As Ram did to Sita, may Lord Ram bring back lost treasures to all our hearts.” –Anonymous
Ram Lalla home aaya! Wishing you a joyous Ram Mandir inauguration celebration.
May the spirit of Ram Mandir bring peace and unity to India. Happy Ram Janmabhoomi day!
Jai Shri Ram! May the blessings of Lord Ram shower upon you on this historic day.
Sharing heartfelt prayers and joy on this momentous occasion. Happy Ram Mandir inauguration!
May the light of Ram Mandir guide us all towards a brighter future. Jai Shri Ram!