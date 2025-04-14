Lifestyle
This easy 10-minute hairstyle adds instant charm. Flaunt your desi swag with a long Indian braid gajra look, perfect to pair with a saree or suit for festive vibes.
If you want to look like a glamorous diva, then do a messy side fishtail hairstyle in your hair. Leave the hair open from the front in layers and make a fishlet from the side.
If your hair has bounce and growth, try a sleek bun. The actress chose a braided high bun with a sleek front—perfect for a chic and elegant look with a saree.
If you want an evergreen and easy option, then you should choose such a sleek high ponytail. After making it, be sure to use hair spray. So that the hair remains completely set.
If your hair isn't very long, go for curly hair over buns or straight styles. It suits all outfits beyond lehengas and sarees. For a desi girl glow, this is a must-try.
For an Indo-Western vibe, try a French tail braided hairstyle. Braid the crown from the front and half-clutch the back. It looks stunning with jeans and dresses.
Simple hairstyles go well with suits and sarees. Create a half-clutch at the back with a front puff. Add pearl or chain accessories for an elegant, trendy touch.
