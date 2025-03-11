Lifestyle
Holi is a festival of colors, so what if a colorful chiffon saree adorns the body? You can buy this type of orange saree for this festival, which has a lace border.
A purple saree made of georgette fabric can also steal the show by adorning your fair skin in Holi. Buy this type of saree adorned with a satin border and silver zari.
A yellow chiffon saree can also be a perfect idea for a Holi party. White thread lace looks very beautiful on the saree. You will find this type of saree for 800.
The light blue saree combination with a pink color blouse looks amazing. You can get ready by taking inspiration from this look at Holi's office party.
The yellow and pink ruffle saree made of chiffon fabric looks very beautiful. Even after the fun of Holi, you can wear this saree on any occasion.
You can also buy a light blue chiffon saree for the Holi occasion. This type of saree will look beautiful on you.
You should not wear any kind of silk or heavy saree in Holi, because it becomes difficult to remove the color after it is applied.
