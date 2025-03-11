Lifestyle

Sleeveless Kurti Styles for Summer Office Wear

Straight Kurti

Pink straight kurti is best for office wear. You can get this type of sleeveless kurti made before summer starts, or buy it online. Wear simple earrings with it.

Simple Sleeveless Kurti Set

It is considered good to wear light colors and simple clothes in summer. In such a situation, you must include a simple kurti, palazzo set in your office outfit list.

Leheriya Print Sleeveless Kurti

Wear jeans with a new design of leheriya printed sleeveless kurti. If you have a slim body, this kurti will look great on you. You can also wear mojari or shoes with it.

Bandhani Print Kurti

Bandhani print sleeveless kurti will give a very beautiful look. You can get such kurtis made before summer starts or you can also buy kurtis of your favorite color online.

Cotton Printed Kurti

Summer season is about to start, in such a situation, it is better to wear as comfortable clothes as possible. You must include it in your office outfit.

Rayon Short Kurti

Such clothes will give you a smart look in the office. You can also wear jeans or straight pants with it. Rayon fabric clothes provide relief in summer.

