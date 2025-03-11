Gold Necklace Designs 5 to 10 Grams for Women Holi 2025

Lifestyle
If your daughter is soon to be married, give her a special gift before her last Holi at her maternal home. Get a 5-8 gram gold necklace made for your beloved daughter.
To keep your daughter connected to her roots, give her a traditional Hasuli gold necklace. It comes with a chain and heavy locket work. Choose it in pure gold.
If you don't have a big budget, this type of layered gold necklace can be made in 5-6 grams. It has a light locket with a pendant. It will work as both a necklace and a gold chain.
If your daughter goes to the office, gift her a golden chain with a heart-shaped locket instead of too much fuss. She can wear it daily with sarees and suits.
If your daughter is a modern queen, gift her a floral gold necklace. It is very popular among today's girls. You can replace the diamonds with gems or stones.
A gold necklace with earrings set will be a little expensive but will give a tremendous look. Get a necklace inspired by this design. A light design will be ready in 5 grams.
If your daughter does not like heavy jewelry, gift her an antique choker necklace. It will give your daughter a great look. It is better to order it.
