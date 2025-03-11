Eid Saree Inspiration: Falaq Naaz Inspired Styles for Eid 2025

Lifestyle
Wear a saree this Eid 2025. We have brought you the saree collection of actress Falaq Naaz.
Create an aesthetic look for Eid by wearing a printed check saree like Falaq Naaz. The actress has completed the look with a white off-shoulder blouse.
If you want to wear something sparkly, a sequin saree would be great. It is budget-friendly and gives an elegant look.
Nowadays, sober looks are being liked more. You too will look beautiful carrying Falaq Naaz's white saree with a net blouse and minimal jewelry.
If you are celebrating Eid for the first time in your in-laws' house, you will not find a better option than a Chanderi silk saree.
If you want to wear something flashy, then Falaq Naaz's multi-embroidery saree on polka dot pattern will be the best.
Falaq Naaz's heavy border green saree with golden zari work looks very lovely. You will find such a saree for up to ₹1500. A matching blouse and necklace will look lovely with it.
Sleeveless Kurti Styles for Summer Office Wear
Affordable Ghungroo, Payal: Stylish Anklets Under Rs 250
Twin Baby Girl Names: 20 New Unique Names for Your Daughters
Kylie Jenner Dress: Party Looks Inspired by a Global Icon