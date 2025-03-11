Lifestyle

Eid Saree Inspiration: Falaq Naaz Inspired Styles for Eid 2025

Eid 2025

Wear a saree this Eid 2025. We have brought you the saree collection of actress Falaq Naaz.

Printed check saree

Create an aesthetic look for Eid by wearing a printed check saree like Falaq Naaz. The actress has completed the look with a white off-shoulder blouse.

Sequin work saree

If you want to wear something sparkly, a sequin saree would be great. It is budget-friendly and gives an elegant look. 

White saree

Nowadays, sober looks are being liked more. You too will look beautiful carrying Falaq Naaz's white saree with a net blouse and minimal jewelry.

Chanderi silk saree

If you are celebrating Eid for the first time in your in-laws' house, you will not find a better option than a Chanderi silk saree. 

Embroidery saree

If you want to wear something flashy, then Falaq Naaz's multi-embroidery saree on polka dot pattern will be the best. 

Heavy border green saree

Falaq Naaz's heavy border green saree with golden zari work looks very lovely. You will find such a saree for up to ₹1500. A matching blouse and necklace will look lovely with it.

Sleeveless Kurti Styles for Summer Office Wear

Affordable Ghungroo, Payal: Stylish Anklets Under Rs 250

Twin Baby Girl Names: 20 New Unique Names for Your Daughters

Kylie Jenner Dress: Party Looks Inspired by a Global Icon