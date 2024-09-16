Looking for stylish, affordable earrings? 7 designs under Rs 200

Lifestyle
It's festival time and in such a situation, until you have great earrings with the outfit, the fun is not there, so we have brought affordable earrings designs for you.
You can wear heavy earrings like Janhvi Kapoor with sarees, suits, and lehengas. Such earrings bloom with a simple outfit. You can easily find them in the market for 200 rupees.
The oxidized wood work earrings like Kriti Sanon. These give a very stylish look. Similar earrings will be available online-offline for 200.
If you love wearing Jhumkas, choose such a design on pearl work. These look very cute. You will find many designs of such earrings on pearl-stone work for 200 rupees.
These kite-shaped earrings are perfect for giving a heavy look. Choose this if you are wearing a very simple outfit. You will find similar ones in the market for under 200.
These leaf design earrings are giving a very unique look. You can carry it with any ethnic-western wear. You may have to spend 200-300 rupees to buy such earrings.
If you want to set fashion goals in the gathering, then choose such 3D flower earrings. These give a very glamorous look. It would be better if you wear it with a saree.