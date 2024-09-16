How to grow Taiwanese Papaya in pots for high yield; CHECK HERE

Lifestyle
The Taiwanese papaya plant grows to be 4 to 5 feet tall. One plant yields one quintal or more of fruit. So you must try this once
Before using pots, buckets, or grow bags, make large holes in the bottom so that water can drain out and not collect in the roots of the plant. Also, choose a large pot
Papaya plants need limited water. Sometimes, waterlogging in the roots causes the plant to rot, so make sure to make holes for drainage
The time to sow seeds is from July to September and February-March. Seeds should be taken from good quality and healthy fruits. This will also give excellent quality fruit
Maintaining the right moisture level in the soil is very important for the good growth of papaya plants. Excessive lack of moisture affects the growth of plants and fruits
This papaya from Taiwan is in good demand in the market. Its taste is excellent compared to other papayas. Talking about the weight, each papaya weighs more than 2 kg