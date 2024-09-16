Lifestyle

How to grow Taiwanese Papaya in pots for high yield; CHECK HERE

5 Feet Tall Plant

The Taiwanese papaya plant grows to be 4 to 5 feet tall. One plant yields one quintal or more of fruit. So you must try this once

Use Grow Bags

Before using pots, buckets, or grow bags, make large holes in the bottom so that water can drain out and not collect in the roots of the plant. Also, choose a large pot

Limited Water Needs

Papaya plants need limited water. Sometimes, waterlogging in the roots causes the plant to rot, so make sure to make holes for drainage

Time to Sow Seeds

The time to sow seeds is from July to September and February-March. Seeds should be taken from good quality and healthy fruits. This will also give excellent quality fruit

Maintain Proper Moisture

Maintaining the right moisture level in the soil is very important for the good growth of papaya plants. Excessive lack of moisture affects the growth of plants and fruits

Weight of Papaya

This papaya from Taiwan is in good demand in the market. Its taste is excellent compared to other papayas. Talking about the weight, each papaya weighs more than 2 kg

