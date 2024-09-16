Blood Cancer: 7 early warning signs and symptoms

Lifestyle
Know the early symptoms of blood cancer
A person with blood cancer is much more likely to have recurrent infections. Immunity will also be low
Do not take prolonged bleeding from minor cuts lightly
Abnormal bleeding from the nose, mouth, rectum, and urethra should also be taken care of
Persistent pain in bones or joints should not be ignored
People with blood cancer have extremely low levels of hemoglobin in their blood, which can lead to anemia and fatigue
Unexplained weight loss can also be a sign of blood cancer
If you experience the above symptoms, do not try to self-diagnose and consult a doctor. Only then confirm the disease