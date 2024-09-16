Lifestyle

Blood Cancer: 7 early warning signs and symptoms

Infections

A person with blood cancer is much more likely to have recurrent infections. Immunity will also be low
 

Prolonged bleeding from wounds

Do not take prolonged bleeding from minor cuts lightly

Abnormal bleeding

Abnormal bleeding from the nose, mouth, rectum, and urethra should also be taken care of

Joint pain

Persistent pain in bones or joints should not be ignored

Excessive fatigue

People with blood cancer have extremely low levels of hemoglobin in their blood, which can lead to anemia and fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

Unexplained weight loss can also be a sign of blood cancer

Notice:

If you experience the above symptoms, do not try to self-diagnose and consult a doctor. Only then confirm the disease

