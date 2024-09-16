What is zero FIR, why is it filed?

Lifestyle
A Zero FIR is a police report filed in India when a crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of the police station where the complaint is made.
It's called "Zero" because it's filed with a zero number, and later, a regular FIR number is assigned when the case is transferred to the relevant jurisdiction.
It is filed when a delay in filing the FIR could lead to evidence loss or harm to the victim and also when the crime's location is unknown or outside the current jurisdiction.
The police take immediate action, even if the crime occurred outside their jurisdiction and the victim doesn't face delays in reporting the crime due to jurisdictional issues.
After filing a Zero FIR, the case is transferred to relevant police station, and a regular FIR number is assigned ensuring that the investigation proceeds without delays.