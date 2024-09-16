Lifestyle

What is zero FIR, why is it filed?

What is zero FIR

A Zero FIR is a police report filed in India when a crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of the police station where the complaint is made. 

Why is it called 'zero'

 It's called "Zero" because it's filed with a zero number, and later, a regular FIR number is assigned when the case is transferred to the relevant jurisdiction.

Why is it filed

It is filed when a delay in filing the FIR could lead to evidence loss or harm to the victim and also when the crime's location is unknown or outside the current jurisdiction.

The police take immediate action, even if the crime occurred outside their jurisdiction and the victim doesn't face delays in reporting the crime due to jurisdictional issues.

FIR gets a number

After filing a Zero FIR, the case is transferred to relevant police station, and a regular FIR number is assigned ensuring that the investigation proceeds without delays.

