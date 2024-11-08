Lifestyle
You don't always have to wear expensive sarees to look stylish. You can look beautiful in a low-budget polka dot saree. Today we will tell you about many designs of this variety.
Mouni Roy's C-printed polka dot saree is ideal for daily wear or small functions, priced at Rs 250-500. Pair with silver jewelry for style.
Working women can opt for a simple polka dot saree like Rubina Dilaik's, paired with a plain blouse. For a heavier look, try styling it with a balloon-sleeve blouse.
Vidya Balan’s elegant satin silk polka dot saree exudes grace with its minimal design, priced affordably between Rs 500-1000.
Vintage looks are trending. Try a unique double-shade saree, available in the market for Rs 800-1000.
Kajol's Banarasi polka dot saree adds a pop of colour to gatherings. Pair with silver jewellery. Available for under Rs 1,000.
Young girls style Anjali Arora's red polka dot saree with a bralette or embroidered blouse. This will not leave any stone unturned in giving you a designer look.