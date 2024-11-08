Lifestyle

Rajasthan: 4 Best Places to Explore During Winter

Tourist influx from late November to early January

With the arrival of winter, Rajasthan once again bustles with tourists from late November to early January. Here are 4 places that are best to visit during the winter season.

Udaipur, the city of lakes, is the best

The first name on the list is Udaipur, the city of lakes in Rajasthan. During the winter season, tourists come here not only from India but also from abroad.

The lakes here are captivating

The forts and lakes here enhance the beauty of this city. Along with that, the temperature here is slightly higher in winter than in other cities.

A glimpse of history in Ranakpur

The second name on the list is Ranakpur. Here you'll find historical temples of Rajasthan, along with opportunities to experience wildlife and nature up close.

The beauty of the ponds here will captivate you

The area boasts numerous resorts and top-notch hotels by the ponds, making it an ideal winter getaway for families or couples.

Enjoy the delicacies of Bundi

Bundi city sees winter nights dip to 10°C, making it perfect for exploring its fort. The vibrant street markets and traditional cuisine add to its charm.

Tourists flock to Jaisalmer

At the same time, the most tourists come to visit Jaisalmer in Rajasthan during the winter season. There is a crowd of tourists here throughout the month of December.

Tent City in the desert is a favorite spot

Along with seeing the desert, visiting the golden fort and staying in the Tent City amidst the desert is a great experience for tourists.

