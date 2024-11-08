Rajasthan: 4 Best Places to Explore During Winter

Lifestyle
With the arrival of winter, Rajasthan once again bustles with tourists from late November to early January. Here are 4 places that are best to visit during the winter season.
The first name on the list is Udaipur, the city of lakes in Rajasthan. During the winter season, tourists come here not only from India but also from abroad.
The forts and lakes here enhance the beauty of this city. Along with that, the temperature here is slightly higher in winter than in other cities.
The second name on the list is Ranakpur. Here you'll find historical temples of Rajasthan, along with opportunities to experience wildlife and nature up close.
The area boasts numerous resorts and top-notch hotels by the ponds, making it an ideal winter getaway for families or couples.
Bundi city sees winter nights dip to 10°C, making it perfect for exploring its fort. The vibrant street markets and traditional cuisine add to its charm.
At the same time, the most tourists come to visit Jaisalmer in Rajasthan during the winter season. There is a crowd of tourists here throughout the month of December.
Along with seeing the desert, visiting the golden fort and staying in the Tent City amidst the desert is a great experience for tourists.