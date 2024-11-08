Shalini Passi inspired 8 dresses for women to wear in a kitty party

Lifestyle
For a themed kitty party, try a light pink net flowing skirt with an off-shoulder blouse and a lightly embellished net dupatta
For a classy and royal look like Shalini Passi, opt for a shiny silk saree with a yellow base, a sleeveless deep-neck blouse, and heavy jewelry
If your kitty party has a Western theme, try a frilled off-shoulder top with a matching layered white skirt, similar to Shalini's style
For a stunning look like Shalini Passi, choose a bright green plain chiffon saree with an off-shoulder frilled blouse
For a retro-themed kitty party, wear a black and white polka dot bodycon dress with bell sleeves, a high bun, and contrasting earrings
To impress with a bossy style, try a black and white printed jumpsuit with high heels and a sling bag, inspired by Shalini Passi
For a traditional themed kitty party, wear a yellow saree with a red border and golden self-stripes