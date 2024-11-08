Breast to Blood: 5 types of cancers affecting young adults

Lifestyle
Let's get acquainted with some cancers that are increasing among young people
Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women. Recent statistics indicate its increasing occurrence in women under 40
Reports indicate a rise in colon cancer among young people. Unhealthy diet, obesity, and poor lifestyle increase the risk
Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in the country after breast cancer. Statistics show an increase in cervical cancer among young people
Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system. It is also increasingly seen in young people
There are different types of skin cancer, including melanoma and carcinoma. Melanoma is now increasingly seen in young people
If you notice any symptoms, consult a doctor instead of self-diagnosing. Confirm the disease only after consultation