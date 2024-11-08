Lifestyle

Breast to Blood: 5 types of cancers affecting young adults

Let's get acquainted with some cancers that are increasing among young people

Image credits: Getty

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women. Recent statistics indicate its increasing occurrence in women under 40

Colon Cancer

Reports indicate a rise in colon cancer among young people. Unhealthy diet, obesity, and poor lifestyle increase the risk

Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in the country after breast cancer. Statistics show an increase in cervical cancer among young people

Lymphoma

Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system. It is also increasingly seen in young people

Melanoma

There are different types of skin cancer, including melanoma and carcinoma. Melanoma is now increasingly seen in young people

Important Note:

If you notice any symptoms, consult a doctor instead of self-diagnosing. Confirm the disease only after consultation

