Lifestyle
This heart-shaped bracelet is perfect for office wear. It's easy to wear and adds a touch of elegance.
This bracelet can be worn regularly. If you're looking for affordable gold, this is a great option.
This round heart bracelet enhances the beauty of your hands. It's sure to catch attention in the office.
This is a very cute and unique bracelet. Such designs are rare. It's a perfect gift for your girlfriend.
This bracelet gives a sophisticated look. Even if you don't wear gold earrings or rings to the office, this bracelet makes a statement.
8 Stunning Mangalsutra Designs for Everlasting Love
Banana tree Puja: Benefits and rituals according to Hinduism
PHOTOS: Mahira Sharma's stunning blouse designs for a fresh new look
Here's how Polar Bear's thrive in freezing Arctic Water