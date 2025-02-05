Lifestyle
Mangalsutras hold special significance for married women. Choose a stone design in 22k gold for a blend of strength and style.
A diamond black bead mangalsutra offers a modern look and lasting durability. Its shine will endure for generations.
This diamond locket mangalsutra blends tradition and fashion. Its simple elegance is gaining popularity.
A gold chain mangalsutra is perfect for a minimalist look. It's affordable and can be crafted in 22K or rose gold.
This pearl mangalsutra is a unique and stylish symbol of marriage, popular in Maharashtrian tradition. Consider stone pearls.
A double-layer mangalsutra enhances the beauty of the neckline. Its strong joints ensure it looks new for years.
Get a customized heart-shaped mangalsutra in 22K gold. Add a heart pendant or even your partner's name.
