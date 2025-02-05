Lifestyle

Here's how Polar Bear's thrive in freezing Arctic Water

Polar bears thrive in the Arctic due to unique adaptations. Scientists found that their greasy fur prevents ice from sticking, as stated by University of Dublin on January 29, 2025

Unique Grease

Researchers analyzed hair from 6 wild polar bears, focusing on its grease. They discovered that ice adheres less to greasy fur, whereas washed fur behaves similarly to human hair

Greasy Fur

A study highlighted that sebum plays a key role in reducing ice adhesion. Washed polar bear hair lost this effect, unlike its natural greasy state, which resisted ice buildup

How is Polar Bear's fur different from Human Hair

Chemical analysis showed polar bear sebum contains cholesterol, diacylglycerols, and fatty acids but lacks squalene, a molecule in human hair that contributes to ice adhesion

Unique Structure

Scientists compared polar bears' anti-icing strategy to Gentoo penguins, whose feathers resist ice due to their structure, while bears rely on their unique lipid blend

How this study would help Humans

This discovery could inspire sustainable anti-icing coatings, replacing harmful PFAS chemicals. Researchers believe polar bear-inspired materials may offer eco-friendly alternative

