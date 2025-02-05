Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Mahira Sharmas stunning blouse designs for a fresh new look

Bralette Blouse Design

Pair a bralette-style embroidered blouse with plain chiffon or georgette sarees for a fashionable look.

Backless Halter Neck Blouse

Style your printed sarees with a black full-sleeved backless blouse with a halter neck design.

Red Sleeveless Halter Neck Blouse

Enhance plain satin or silk sarees with a sleeveless halter neck blouse for a stylish look.

Sweetheart Neckline Blouse

A silver sweetheart neckline blouse can transform a simple saree into a fancy ensemble.

Square Neck Neon Color Blouse

Pair a neon-colored square neck blouse with a Bandhani print saree for a vibrant look.

Velvet Black Embroidered Blouse

Elevate a simple black saree with a gorgeous velvet black embroidered blouse.

Golden Blouse

A golden blouse pairs beautifully with an ivory saree for a classic look.

Velvet Black Embroidered Half Sleeve Blouse

A black velvet embroidered half-sleeve blouse complements a contrasting saree perfectly.

