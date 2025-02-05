Lifestyle
Pair a bralette-style embroidered blouse with plain chiffon or georgette sarees for a fashionable look.
Style your printed sarees with a black full-sleeved backless blouse with a halter neck design.
Enhance plain satin or silk sarees with a sleeveless halter neck blouse for a stylish look.
A silver sweetheart neckline blouse can transform a simple saree into a fancy ensemble.
Pair a neon-colored square neck blouse with a Bandhani print saree for a vibrant look.
Elevate a simple black saree with a gorgeous velvet black embroidered blouse.
A golden blouse pairs beautifully with an ivory saree for a classic look.
A black velvet embroidered half-sleeve blouse complements a contrasting saree perfectly.
Here's how Polar Bear's thrive in freezing Arctic Water
PHOTOS: Mouni Roy's 9 stunning blouse designs for wedding season
Chanakya Niti: 5 Toxic Friendships to Avoid for a Better Life
PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai's 6 HOTTEST lipstick shades for 40+ women