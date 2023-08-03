Struggling to lose weight? These 7 everyday foods could be the culprit

Lifestyle
Often marketed as a nutritious snack option, granola bars can be deceiving. Many store-bought varieties are packed with added sugars, unhealthy fats, and excess calories.
Smoothies can seem like a wholesome choice, but they can easily turn into a calorie bomb.
Many dressings are laden with unhealthy fats, sugar, and sodium, turning your healthy salad into a calorie-dense meal.
Dried fruits may appear nutritious, but they are energy-dense and can lead to overeating. The drying process concentrates natural sugars, adding to their calorie content.
While low-fat products may seem like a smart choice, they often compensate for reduced fat content with added sugars and artificial additives.
Nut butter can be a nutritious addition to your diet, but it's essential to be mindful of portion sizes. It's easy to overindulge, as nut butters are calorie-dense.
Convenience often comes at a cost, especially when it comes to pre-packaged snacks. These snacks are usually high in refined carbohydrates, unhealthy fats, and sodium.