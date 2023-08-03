7 reasons to do yoga early morning

Lifestyle
Practising yoga early in the morning offers numerous benefits that can positively impact your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Practicing yoga in the morning establishes a routine, making it more likely for you to stay committed to your practice.
By practising yoga in the morning, you can improve concentration and mental clarity, setting a productive tone for the day.
Morning yoga helps reduce stress and anxiety levels, promoting a sense of calm and relaxation.
Certain yoga poses can aid digestion and promote a healthy digestive system throughout the day.
Morning yoga helps loosen stiff muscles after a night's rest, enhancing overall flexibility.
Yoga poses and breathing exercises awaken the body, providing a natural energy boost to kickstart your day.
Morning yoga sets a positive tone for the day, helping you start with a clear and focused mind.