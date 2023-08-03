International Beer Day 2023: Lager to Sour, 7 different types of beer

Lifestyle
International Beer Day is on August 4. Before that know these diverse beer styles that cater to a wide range of palates, offering beer enthusiasts a variety of flavors to enjoy.
A popular type of beer fermented at low temperatures, known for its crisp and clean taste, with examples like Budweiser and Heineken.
Fermented at warmer temperatures, ales offer a wide range of flavors, from fruity and hoppy to malty and rich. Examples include Pale Ale and India Pale Ale (IPA).
Dark, rich, and often creamy, stouts have roasted flavors with hints of coffee and chocolate. Guinness is a famous example.
A pale and refreshing beer with a prominent hop bitterness, characterized by its golden color and crisp taste.
Made with a significant proportion of wheat, these beers are light, cloudy, and often have fruity and spicy notes, such as Hefeweizen.
Similar to stout but with a slightly milder taste, porters offer a balance of roasted malt flavors and sweetness.
Fermented with wild yeast strains, sour beers have a tart and acidic taste, with various styles like Gose and Berliner Weisse.