Facekini: Swimwear sensation for Sun protection and style

The concept of “facekini” is not very hard to decode. It is indeed, a bikini for our face! Climatic temperature started to surge, leading to its popularity.
It protects your face from the sun especially for beachgoers and swimmers. Facekinis are made from a kind of fabric that is UV resistant.
Although the purpose of facekinis seems very innovative and useful, it has a strange appearance when people wear it.
The full-face mask is made of UV resistant fabric. It has holes designed for our eyes and our nose. Some of them have built-in fans to combat heat.
Facekinis protects you from skin diseases caused due to constant exposure to sun. Photoaging, pigmentation and coarse wrinkles can be prevented.
The face gets protection while tanning because many people prefer body tanning. But tanning is an increase in melanin which is a skin damage indication.
It is an obsession amongst people to look as pale as possible since that is considered as true beauty. Therefore, controversies have been flying about this trend.
People have been bashing this trend online highlighting its absurdity. But there is another side which embraces practical reasons for using this, over fashion.