Glazed Donut Skin: Here are 7 simple ways to achieve it!

Lifestyle
It is inspired by the luminous shine of a freshly glazed donut. This radiant complexion is all about achieving a natural, dewy glow.
Glazed donut skin became the hottest trend recently. Hailey Bieber launched her YouTube channel last year in which the trend was mentioned.
To achieve this shine of freshly glazed donut, moisturize your skin thoroughly. So, in the morning when you wake up, your face glistens but is not greasy.
Hydration is the most important step to achieve glazed donut skin. It helps you in maintaining and protecting your skin’s natural barrier.
Go for ingredients like glycerin. It helps you to achieve that soft and supple skin with glowing radiance. It makes your skin look healthy and nourished as well.
This approach towards skin care helps you to avoid messing up your skin’s natural oils. This is a perfect way to minimize your skin care expenditure.
It is very important to opt for serums rich in anti-oxidants. You can look for options containing the compounds like vitamin B5, C and E.
We do not need infinite number of products to do the skincare magic. Using products which include sodium hyaluronate and glycerine helps you to avoid product layering.