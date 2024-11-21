Lifestyle
Some celebrities look very young in front of the screen, but behind the screen they look old. Do you know why this is?
Smoking cigarettes not only causes cancer, but also makes you age prematurely. This causes the skin to become loose and premature aging.
Studies show that those who don't sleep properly every day look 10 years older than their age. For healthy skin, you should sleep 8 hours every day.
People who drink a lot of alcohol have less water content in their body. This leads to problems like wrinkles, pimples, dry skin, rosacea at a young age.
Daily exercise keeps your body strong and fit. If you don't exercise, you will age quickly. Experts say that this also happens due to diseases.
Many people spend hours in front of the screen these days. But this reduces collagen production in the body and causes wrinkles on the skin.
The sun also makes us look older even at a young age. Too much sun exposure causes wrinkles. So be sure to wear sunscreen when going out.