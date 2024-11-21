Amer to lake Pichola: 5 places you must visit in Rajasthan THIS winter

Lifestyle
Rajasthan’s winter charm is unmatched, offering pleasant weather to explore its royal heritage. From iconic forts to serene lakes, these 5 landmarks are perfect for winter getaway
Amer Fort's golden hues against a winter sky are a mesmerizing sight. Explore its grand courtyards, intricate mirror work, and light shows for an unforgettable experience
The serene Lake Pichola glows in winter. Boat rides amidst the scenic Aravalli hills, the iconic Taj Lake Palace, and Jag Mandir create an ethereal charm during this season
The largest fort in India, Chittorgarh’s history comes alive in winter. Walk its sprawling grounds, visit historic ruins, and learn about the tales of valor it embodies
This living fort shines like gold in winter's soft sunlight. Explore bustling bazaars, ancient temples, and the royal palace while enjoying the cool desert breeze
This colossal fort offers stunning views of the Blue City. Winters make the climb easier, and the cool breeze complements exploring its palaces, museums, and historic artifacts