Why parents should not fight in front of children? Know 8 reasons

Children easily sense arguments and tension. Even if they don't understand everything, seeing parents fight can make them anxious, scared, or sad, lowering their morale
Witnessing constant fights can make children resent one or both parents. This can create distance in their relationships
Parental arguments can deeply impact children's mental health, leading to stress, depression, or behavioral problems. It can affect their personality development
Children learn by observing their parents. If they see arguments as a way to resolve problems, they may replicate this behavior in their own relationships
Parental fights can make children feel insecure about family stability. They may fear their parents separating or their home being unsafe
Children often blame themselves for their parents' fights, lowering their self-esteem and making them feel guilty
Children are directly affected by their home environment. A stressful atmosphere can negatively impact their studies and school performance
Fighting in front of children can strain their relationships with parents and other family members, leading to feelings of loneliness