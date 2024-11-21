Delhi Pollution Crisis: Know about increased risk of Diabetes

Lifestyle
Several epidemiological studies have shown that air pollution affects diabetes. Prolonged exposure to PM 2.5 increases the risk of type 2 diabetes
Exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air leads to an increase in blood sugar and HBA1C. This includes normoglycemia, prediabetes, and all types of diabetes
People with obesity or heart disease are at higher risk from air pollution. Pregnant women are at increased risk of developing diabetes, with potential impact on the child
Children exposed to air pollution may have a higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes
Try to stay indoors when pollution levels are high. Install air purifiers at home. Wear masks with N95 or KN95 filtration levels when going out
PM (Particulate Matter) are particles in the air. PM 10 particles have a diameter of 10 micrometers or less. PM 2.5 has a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less
These particles are so small that they pass from the lungs into the blood. This poses a greater risk to people with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and children