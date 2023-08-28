7 tempting foods that can derail your weight loss routine

Lifestyle
Snacks like chips, sugary granola bars, and cookies are often high in calories, unhealthy fats, and added sugars, making them counterproductive to weight loss goals.
Sodas, energy drinks, and sugary coffees can contribute significant calories without providing much nutritional value. Opt for water, herbal tea, or unsweetened beverages instead.
Foods that are deep-fried or pan-fried tend to be calorie-dense and high in unhealthy trans fats. They can quickly add up and hinder your weight loss progress.
Cream-based desserts like ice cream, cheesecake, and rich puddings are loaded with calories, saturated fats, and added sugars, making them a challenge for weight management.
Consuming large portions of refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, pasta, and sugary cereals, can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels and contribute to weight gain.
Creamy dressings, mayonnaise-based sauces, and sugary condiments can turn a healthy salad or meal into a high-calorie option.
Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if consumed in excessive amounts. Overeating, regardless of the type of food, can hinder your weight loss efforts.