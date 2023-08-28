Lifestyle

7 tech gifts ideas to make Raksha Bandhan 2023 special

Image credits: Freepik

1. Wireless Earbuds:

Gift freedom of untangled music with pair of high-quality wireless earbuds. Whether your sibling is a music enthusiast or needs hands-free convenience, they are must.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Smartphone Accessories:

Consider smartphone accessories like stylish phone cases, pop sockets, or screen protectors that add a personalized touch to their device while keeping it safe.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Fitness Tracker:

Encourage a healthy lifestyle by gifting a fitness tracker. These wearable devices help monitor daily activity, heart rate, sleep patterns, and more.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

For music lovers, a portable Bluetooth speaker is a perfect gift. They can enjoy their favorite tunes on the go, whether they're hanging out with friends or relaxing at home.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Smart Home Devices:

Smart speakers, smart bulbs, and other home automation devices can transform their living space into a smart haven.

Image credits: Freepik

6. E-Reader or Tablet:

For bookworms and tech enthusiasts alike, an e-reader or tablet is a fantastic gift. It allows them to access their favorite books, magazines, and apps all in one place.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Wireless Charging Pad:

Simplify their charging experience with a wireless charging pad. It's a convenient way to charge devices without the hassle of cables.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One