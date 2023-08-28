7 tech gifts ideas to make Raksha Bandhan 2023 special

Lifestyle
Gift freedom of untangled music with pair of high-quality wireless earbuds. Whether your sibling is a music enthusiast or needs hands-free convenience, they are must.
Consider smartphone accessories like stylish phone cases, pop sockets, or screen protectors that add a personalized touch to their device while keeping it safe.
Encourage a healthy lifestyle by gifting a fitness tracker. These wearable devices help monitor daily activity, heart rate, sleep patterns, and more.
For music lovers, a portable Bluetooth speaker is a perfect gift. They can enjoy their favorite tunes on the go, whether they're hanging out with friends or relaxing at home.
Smart speakers, smart bulbs, and other home automation devices can transform their living space into a smart haven.
For bookworms and tech enthusiasts alike, an e-reader or tablet is a fantastic gift. It allows them to access their favorite books, magazines, and apps all in one place.
Simplify their charging experience with a wireless charging pad. It's a convenient way to charge devices without the hassle of cables.