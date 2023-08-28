Lifestyle

7 yummy desserts you must try on Rakhi 2023

Image credits: Getty | Freepik

1. Moong Dal Halwa

Moong Dal Halwa is a rich and decadent Indian dessert made with moong lentils, ghee, milk, sugar, fragrant flavorings and nuts.

Image credits: Getty

2. Gulab Jamun

Soft delicious berry sized balls made with milk solids, flour & a leavening agent. These are soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup & enjoyed. 

Image credits: Getty

3. Kaju Katli

A super easy and yummy dessert, Kaju Katli is made with cashew and sugar,  with silver work.

Image credits: Getty

4. Rasmalai

Flattened chenna balls (cottage cheese) are cooked in sweetened milk and flavoured with saffron or cardamom. You get delicious delight that melts as soon as you take a mouthful. 

Image credits: Getty

5. Besan Ladoo

Besan ladoo are aromatic and delicious traditional North Indian sweet balls made with gram flour, ghee, powdered sugar & cardamoms.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Jalebi

An irresistible delicacy that adds to the specialness of event and are renowned for their crispy texture and sweet taste. For Rakhi, order them and enjoy with your siblings.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Gajar ka Halwa

A popular sweet made in North India. The traditional gajar ka halwa recipe is made with only carrots, whole milk, ghee and sugar and topped with nuts.

Image credits: Getty
