Moong Dal Halwa is a rich and decadent Indian dessert made with moong lentils, ghee, milk, sugar, fragrant flavorings and nuts.
Soft delicious berry sized balls made with milk solids, flour & a leavening agent. These are soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup & enjoyed.
A super easy and yummy dessert, Kaju Katli is made with cashew and sugar, with silver work.
Flattened chenna balls (cottage cheese) are cooked in sweetened milk and flavoured with saffron or cardamom. You get delicious delight that melts as soon as you take a mouthful.
Besan ladoo are aromatic and delicious traditional North Indian sweet balls made with gram flour, ghee, powdered sugar & cardamoms.
An irresistible delicacy that adds to the specialness of event and are renowned for their crispy texture and sweet taste.
A popular sweet made in North India. The traditional gajar ka halwa recipe is made with only carrots, whole milk, ghee and sugar and topped with nuts.