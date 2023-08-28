Lifestyle

Tawang to Turtuk: 7 border villages to visit in India

Tawang to Turtuk: 7 captivating Indian border towns. Diverse heritage, strategic importance, from Tawang's Buddhism to Turtuk's Balti culture

Nathula

Connecting India and China, Nathula is a high-altitude mountain pass in Sikkim. Previously a part of the ancient Silk Route, it's famous for trade and history

Tawang

Tawang boasts stunning landscapes and the revered Tawang Monastery. It's a vital strategic location near the Sino-Indian border, known for its rich Buddhist heritage

Rann of Kutch

Gujarat's Rann gleams near the Pakistan border. Vast salt marshes, white landscapes, and the Rann Utsav define its uniqueness, offering a splendid desert experience

Pamban Bridge

Vital link connecting India and Sri Lanka, it's situated in the Gulf of Mannar. Pamban Bridge unites Rameswaram and the mainland

Moreh

Situated on the Indo-Myanmar border, Moreh is a bustling trading hub. It offers a glimpse of cultural diversity with a mix of Indian, Burmese, and local tribes

Turtuk

TuItuk's proximity to the Line of Control lends it a unique significance. Experience warm hospitality, apricot orchards, and a glimpse into the lives of the Balti people

Pangong Lake

The high-altitude lake extends to China. Its mesmerizing blue waters against the stark mountains offer an otherworldly experience. Near to LAC, adds to its strategic significance

