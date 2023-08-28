Tawang to Turtuk: 7 border villages to visit in India

Lifestyle
Tawang to Turtuk: 7 captivating Indian border towns. Diverse heritage, strategic importance, from Tawang's Buddhism to Turtuk's Balti culture
Connecting India and China, Nathula is a high-altitude mountain pass in Sikkim. Previously a part of the ancient Silk Route, it's famous for trade and history
Tawang boasts stunning landscapes and the revered Tawang Monastery. It's a vital strategic location near the Sino-Indian border, known for its rich Buddhist heritage
Gujarat's Rann gleams near the Pakistan border. Vast salt marshes, white landscapes, and the Rann Utsav define its uniqueness, offering a splendid desert experience
Vital link connecting India and Sri Lanka, it's situated in the Gulf of Mannar. Pamban Bridge unites Rameswaram and the mainland
Situated on the Indo-Myanmar border, Moreh is a bustling trading hub. It offers a glimpse of cultural diversity with a mix of Indian, Burmese, and local tribes
TuItuk's proximity to the Line of Control lends it a unique significance. Experience warm hospitality, apricot orchards, and a glimpse into the lives of the Balti people
The high-altitude lake extends to China. Its mesmerizing blue waters against the stark mountains offer an otherworldly experience. Near to LAC, adds to its strategic significance