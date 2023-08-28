Sacred botanicals: 7 plants revered in puja and spiritual ceremonies

Lifestyle
Tulsi is considered a sacred plant in Hinduism and is often found near temples and homes. It is used in various religious rituals and is believed to have healing properties.
Marigolds are vibrant flowers commonly used in puja ceremonies and decorations. They are associated with festivity and are offered to deities as a symbol of devotion and respect.
Mango leaves are strung together and hung at entrances during festivals and ceremonies, especially in Hindu households. They symbolize prosperity, and dates back to ancient times.
Coconut is a symbol of divine consciousness. Its outer husk represents the ego, the hard shell symbolizes ignorance, and the inner fruit signifies purity and inner potential.
Sandalwood paste is used to apply tilak on the forehead of devotees during puja. Sandalwood is believed to have a cooling effect and is associated with spiritual purification.
Neem leaves are used in pujas to ward off negative energy and purify the surroundings. Their bitter taste is believed to symbolize the challenges in life.
The lotus is a symbol of purity, enlightenment, and rebirth in various cultures. It holds great spiritual significance and is often offered to deities during puja.