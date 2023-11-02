Lifestyle
Jaggery is a natural sweetener that is unrefined and unbleached. It retains vital nutrients such as iron, calcium, and magnesium, which are essential for overall health.
Jaggery generates heat within the body when consumed. It helps in maintaining body temperature during cold winters and keeps you warm.
Jaggery is known for its ability to soothe a sore throat and alleviate cough and cold symptoms. Mix it with warm water or add it to herbal teas for relief.
The antioxidants in jaggery can strengthen your immune system. Consuming it regularly may help you fight off common winter illnesses more effectively.
Jaggery aids digestion and prevents various digestive issues that can be aggravated during winter. It activates digestive enzymes and helps relieve constipation.
The iron content in jaggery can enhance blood circulation, which is especially important during the cold season to keep extremities warm.
Jaggery provides a quick energy boost due to its high carbohydrate content. This can be particularly useful during winter when energy levels may dip.