7 reasons why Jaggery is a must-have

1. Natural Sweetener with Nutrients:

Jaggery is a natural sweetener that is unrefined and unbleached. It retains vital nutrients such as iron, calcium, and magnesium, which are essential for overall health.

2. Keeps You Warm:

Jaggery generates heat within the body when consumed. It helps in maintaining body temperature during cold winters and keeps you warm.

3. Cough and Cold Relief:

Jaggery is known for its ability to soothe a sore throat and alleviate cough and cold symptoms. Mix it with warm water or add it to herbal teas for relief.

4. Boosts Immunity:

The antioxidants in jaggery can strengthen your immune system. Consuming it regularly may help you fight off common winter illnesses more effectively.

5. Digestive Aid:

Jaggery aids digestion and prevents various digestive issues that can be aggravated during winter. It activates digestive enzymes and helps relieve constipation.

6. Improves Blood Circulation:

The iron content in jaggery can enhance blood circulation, which is especially important during the cold season to keep extremities warm.

7. Natural Energy Boost:

Jaggery provides a quick energy boost due to its high carbohydrate content. This can be particularly useful during winter when energy levels may dip.

