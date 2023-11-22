Lifestyle

6 drawbacks of having floating stairs in your house

Safety concerns

Floating stairs might lack a handrail or have limited support, posing a risk of accidents, especially for children, elderly individuals, or anyone with mobility issues.

Higher cost

The installation of floating stairs can be more expensive compared to traditional staircases due to the complexity of design, engineering, and installation.

Limited accessibility

The design of floating stairs might not be suitable for carrying bulky items or furniture up and down, making them less practical for daily use.

Maintenance challenges

Cleaning and maintaining floating stairs can be complex due to the intricate design and limited accessibility to certain parts. 

Noise and vibration

Floating stairs can produce more noise or vibrations while in use due to the lack of structural support, which might be bothersome, especially in multi-story homes.

Space constraints

The design of floating stairs might not be suitable for every home's layout, as they might require more floor space or specific structural support. 
 

