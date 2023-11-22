6 drawbacks of having floating stairs in your house

Lifestyle
Floating stairs might lack a handrail or have limited support, posing a risk of accidents, especially for children, elderly individuals, or anyone with mobility issues.
The installation of floating stairs can be more expensive compared to traditional staircases due to the complexity of design, engineering, and installation.
The design of floating stairs might not be suitable for carrying bulky items or furniture up and down, making them less practical for daily use.
Cleaning and maintaining floating stairs can be complex due to the intricate design and limited accessibility to certain parts.
Floating stairs can produce more noise or vibrations while in use due to the lack of structural support, which might be bothersome, especially in multi-story homes.
The design of floating stairs might not be suitable for every home's layout, as they might require more floor space or specific structural support.