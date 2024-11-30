Lifestyle

Sri Lanka to Thailand: 7 affordable countries to visit in December

Image credits: Freepik

1. Vietnam

Vietnam offers budget-friendly hotels, street food, and transportation.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Indonesia (Bali)

Bali provides budget-friendly options for accommodation, food, and transport.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Cambodia

Enjoy Angkor Wat and Cambodian culture with low-cost accommodation and street food.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Sri Lanka

Enjoy Sri Lanka's beautiful beaches, history, and diverse culture on a budget.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Thailand

Explore Thailand's beaches, cities, and culture with budget-friendly options.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Bhutan

Experience Bhutan's stunning scenery and unique culture on a budget.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Nepal

Nepal is an easily accessible and budget-friendly destination from India.

Image credits: Freepik

Palak Tiwari inspired lehenga designs for slim waist girls: 8 Chic pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu inspired chic hairstyles for every occasion

Chanakya Niti: 10 times where silence is the best strategy

Gauri Khan Inspired Western Outfits: Chic and stylish looks for women