Sri Lanka to Thailand: 7 affordable countries to visit in December

Lifestyle
Vietnam offers budget-friendly hotels, street food, and transportation.
Bali provides budget-friendly options for accommodation, food, and transport.
Enjoy Angkor Wat and Cambodian culture with low-cost accommodation and street food.
Enjoy Sri Lanka's beautiful beaches, history, and diverse culture on a budget.
Explore Thailand's beaches, cities, and culture with budget-friendly options.
Experience Bhutan's stunning scenery and unique culture on a budget.
Nepal is an easily accessible and budget-friendly destination from India.
