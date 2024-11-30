Lifestyle

Samantha's Hairstyles for All Hair Lengths

Try braided hairstyles

These tight braid styles are very trendy these days, you can do this type of hairstyle with all kinds of Indian and Western outfits.

Sleek Bun Hairstyle

Whether it's a saree, a suit, or a gown, this sleek bun is very much in trend. If you are wearing a saree, suit, or western wear, definitely try a sleek bun like Samantha.

Sleek Ponytail Hairstyle

Not only sleek buns, sleek ponytails are also very trendy among celebs these days. It is also easy to make and gives the outfit a classy and stylish look.

Flower Bun Hairstyle

Floral buns have become a popular trend, especially for bridal and ethnic wear. Adding red or white roses to a bun enhances the elegance and charm.

Messy Bun Hairstyle

Whether you have long hair or a bob cut, you can do such a messy bun with any outfit and create a beautiful look.

