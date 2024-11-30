Lifestyle
These tight braid styles are very trendy these days, you can do this type of hairstyle with all kinds of Indian and Western outfits.
Whether it's a saree, a suit, or a gown, this sleek bun is very much in trend. If you are wearing a saree, suit, or western wear, definitely try a sleek bun like Samantha.
Not only sleek buns, sleek ponytails are also very trendy among celebs these days. It is also easy to make and gives the outfit a classy and stylish look.
Floral buns have become a popular trend, especially for bridal and ethnic wear. Adding red or white roses to a bun enhances the elegance and charm.
Whether you have long hair or a bob cut, you can do such a messy bun with any outfit and create a beautiful look.
