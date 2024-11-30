Chanakya Niti: 10 times where silence is the best strategy

Lifestyle
According to Chanakya, speaking in every situation isn't right. Silence is the greatest weapon for respect and success in these 10 situations. Learn where to stay silent.
If you're wise and ignorant people are arguing, it's best to stay silent. This helps you avoid conflicts.
An angry person can't differentiate between right and wrong. If someone is speaking in anger, it's wise to stay calm instead of responding.
When someone doesn't ask for your opinion, refrain from offering it. Unnecessary advice can diminish your respect.
Don't share your deepest secrets and plans with everyone. Silence will keep you safe and powerful.
Speaking ill of others weakens your character. Those seeking respect should avoid criticism.
When elders are explaining something, listen instead of interrupting. It's a sign of respect.
Avoid expressing yourself in the wrong company or inappropriate conversations. Silence enhances your dignity.
Decisions made under the influence of emotions are often wrong. Stay calm, think, and then decide. Be patient and silent.
Avoid envy or sarcasm regarding someone's success. Silence maintains your self-respect.
Don't waste your energy and time on pointless arguments. Show wisdom by staying silent.
Chanakya says reacting to everything isn't necessary. Silence at the right time not only enhances your dignity but also simplifies the path to success.
