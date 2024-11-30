Lifestyle

Palak Tiwari inspired lehenga designs for slim waist girls: 8 Chic pic

Plain Silk Lehenga

For a slim figure like Palak Tiwari, a plain silk skirt with a maroon blouse featuring fine work is a great choice.

Metallic Lehenga

A metallic lehenga with vertical stripes is a stylish option for young women.

Floral Print Lehenga

A flared floral print lehenga with a heavily embellished blouse and net dupatta is a flattering choice.

Yellow High-Waist Lehenga

A yellow mirror-work high-waist lehenga with a square-neck blouse is a youthful and trendy option.

Black Lehenga for Cocktail Parties

A black satin silk lehenga with a backless blouse and pre-draped dupatta is perfect for cocktail events.

Red Lehenga

A net frilled lehenga with a matching dupatta and a thin-strap blouse creates a delicate and feminine look.

Red and Yellow Lehenga

A red and yellow combination lehenga with a strappy yellow blouse and a red net dupatta offers a vibrant and stylish contrast.

