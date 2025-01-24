Lifestyle
Indian-origin anchor Yesha Sagar has captivated audiences with her beauty in the Bangladesh Premier League.
Yesha Sagar, a sports anchor, is a presenter in the ongoing BPL in Bangladesh. She has been anchoring on the cricket field for a long time.
Yesha Sagar was born in Punjab, India on September 14, 1995. She later moved to Canada and currently lives in Toronto.
Yesha completed her graduation in India. She moved to Canada in 2015 and has also worked in Punjabi music videos.
Yesha is now making waves in the world of cricket anchoring. Her beauty surpasses even Bollywood heroines.
Yesha is very active on social media, with over 500,000 followers on Instagram. Her glamorous style captivates fans.
In addition to music videos, Yesha has also tried her hand at modeling. Fans adore her bold style. She loves to travel.
