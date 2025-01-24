Lifestyle

Ananya Pandey ditches the regular blouse for flowers

Ananya Pandey's viral blouse look

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey recently shared photos on social media wearing a basic saree with a blouse adorned with flowers.

Blouse made of jasmine flowers

Ananya Pandey's unique blouse is made of real jasmine flowers, designed in a tube style.

Flower blouse with striped saree

Ananya Pandey paired the jasmine flower blouse with a white and gold horizontal striped saree.

Messy hair, no-makeup look

Ananya Pandey completed her look with a no-makeup look, messy braid, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lipstick.

Wearing a jasmine flower dupatta

Ananya Pandey also shared pictures wearing a dupatta made of jasmine buds.

Recreate Ananya Pandey's style

Recreate Ananya Pandey's floral look with a jasmine blouse or dupatta for an ethereal appearance.

Photos go viral on social media

Ananya Pandey's photos are trending. Some find her look sensual, while others compare her to Uorfi Javed.

(PHOTOS) Raima Sen inspired sarees to impress loved ones

What to do when your child refuses to go to school: Tips for parents

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health

Hardik Pandya Net Worth: Know how Nita Ambani boosted his income