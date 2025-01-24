Lifestyle
Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey recently shared photos on social media wearing a basic saree with a blouse adorned with flowers.
Ananya Pandey's unique blouse is made of real jasmine flowers, designed in a tube style.
Ananya Pandey paired the jasmine flower blouse with a white and gold horizontal striped saree.
Ananya Pandey completed her look with a no-makeup look, messy braid, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lipstick.
Ananya Pandey also shared pictures wearing a dupatta made of jasmine buds.
Recreate Ananya Pandey's floral look with a jasmine blouse or dupatta for an ethereal appearance.
Ananya Pandey's photos are trending. Some find her look sensual, while others compare her to Uorfi Javed.
