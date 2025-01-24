Lifestyle

What to do when your child refuses to go to school: Tips for parents

Understand the reason

Gently ask and understand why your child is refusing to go to school. This will help you determine the next steps.

Positive learning environment

To foster a love for learning, create a positive home environment. Explain the benefits of education in a way they understand.

Understanding your child

Stress or other issues might be preventing your child from attending school. Understand and address their concerns.

Is studying difficult?

If your child finds studying challenging, consult with their teacher for helpful advice.

Instill good habits

Teaching good habits encourages learning. Consistent guidance from parents can bring positive changes and improve academic performance.

Encourage your child

Encourage your child not just in academics but also in extracurricular activities. Identify and nurture their interests to build confidence and skills.

Talk to the teacher

If your child struggles with school attendance or experiences stress, consult their teacher promptly.

Important Note

Avoid pressuring your child about school attendance, as this can be detrimental to their mental well-being. Maintain a supportive and loving approach.

