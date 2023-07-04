Spinach to Dark chocolates: 7 iron-rich foods for boosting vitality

Lifestyle
Discover the top 7 iron-rich foods, from spinach to dark chocolate, that can boost your vitality and prevent iron deficiency anemia
Lentils provide a significant amount of iron. They are a versatile and affordable option for vegetarians and vegans. Along with iron, lentils offer dietary fiber, protein
Red meat, such as beef and lamb, is renowned for its high iron content. It contains heme iron, which is easily absorbed by the body; should be taken in moderation
Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a fantastic plant-based source of iron. They are not only rich in iron but also provide dietary fiber and protein
Pumpkin seeds are a nutrient-dense snack that contains a considerable amount of iron. They are also a good source of magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats.
Tofu, made from soybeans, is a versatile plant-based protein source that also contains iron has low saturated fat and cholesterol
Dark chocolate is a delicious treat that contains iron along with antioxidants. Opt for dark chocolate with a high cocoa content to reap the most iron benefits
Spinach is packed with iron. It is also a good source of vitamin C, which aids in iron absorption. Incorporating spinach into your diet can help boost iron levels in blood