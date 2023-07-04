Lifestyle

Carolina Reaper to Ghost Pepper: 6 of the world's Spiciest Chilies

Here are six of the spiciest chili peppers in the world, ranked by their Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which measures the level of spiciness

Image credits: Instagram

Carolina Reaper (2,200,000 to 2,200,000 SHU)

Developed in South Carolina, USA, this chili holds the Guinness World Record for being the hottest chili pepper. It has a fruity and smoky flavor but is extremely intense.

Image credits: Instagram

Trinidad Moruga Scorpion (1,200,000 to 2,009,231 SHU)

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, this chili pepper is known for its blistering heat and its floral and fruity undertones.

Image credits: Instagram

7 Pot Douglah (923,889 to 1,853,936 SHU)

Hailing from Trinidad, this chili has a dark, chocolatey color and is exceptionally hot, with a slightly sweet and fruity taste.

Image credits: Instagram

7 Pot Primo (800,000 to 1,469,000 SHU)

Created by a chili grower named Troy Primeaux, this pepper has a distinctive shape and intense heat, with fruity and citrusy flavors.

Image credits: Instagram

Naga Viper (800,000 to 1,349,000 SHU)

Developed in the United Kingdom, this chili is a cross between three super-hot peppers. It delivers an intense and lingering heat, along with a fruity and tangy taste.

Image credits: Instagram

Ghost Pepper (800,000 to 1,041,427 SHU)

Also known as Bhut Jolokia, this chili originates from Northeast India. It was once the hottest chili in the world and is renowned for its powerful, smoky flavor.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One