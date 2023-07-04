Carolina Reaper to Ghost Pepper: 6 of the world's Spiciest Chilies

Lifestyle
Here are six of the spiciest chili peppers in the world, ranked by their Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which measures the level of spiciness
Developed in South Carolina, USA, this chili holds the Guinness World Record for being the hottest chili pepper. It has a fruity and smoky flavor but is extremely intense.
Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, this chili pepper is known for its blistering heat and its floral and fruity undertones.
Hailing from Trinidad, this chili has a dark, chocolatey color and is exceptionally hot, with a slightly sweet and fruity taste.
Created by a chili grower named Troy Primeaux, this pepper has a distinctive shape and intense heat, with fruity and citrusy flavors.
Developed in the United Kingdom, this chili is a cross between three super-hot peppers. It delivers an intense and lingering heat, along with a fruity and tangy taste.
Also known as Bhut Jolokia, this chili originates from Northeast India. It was once the hottest chili in the world and is renowned for its powerful, smoky flavor.