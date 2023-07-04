Lifestyle

7 must-visit places in Kerala during monsoons

Munnar

A picturesque hill station that flourishes during monsoons. Rain-soaked tea plantations create magical ambiance, with mist floating above hills and water droplets adorning leaves.

Alleppey

Monsoons add a touch of romance as raindrops dance on  tranquil backwaters. The Nehru Trophy Boat Race is a major attraction where you can witness  exhilarating snake boat races.

Wayanad

Blessed with lush green landscapes, mist-covered mountains, and cascading waterfalls, Wayanad offers a serene retreat for nature enthusiasts. 

Athirapally Falls

Situated in Thrissur district, it is often referred to as "Niagara Falls of India." The waterfall is at its majestic best, cascading down with immense power.

Kochi

The monsoons add a distinct charm to the city. Explore historic Fort Kochi area, visit the iconic Chinese Fishing Nets, wander through the bustling spice markets.

Thekkady

The rainforest comes alive with vibrant flora and fauna, and the Periyar Lake becomes even more enchanting. Take a boat safari on the lake, spot wild animals at their playful best.

Kumarakom

A serene backwater destination that becomes truly captivating during monsoons. Explore bird sanctuary, witness the majestic sunset, and indulge in rejuvenating Ayurvedic spa.

