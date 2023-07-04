Lifestyle

Dhokla to Khandvi: 6 tasty Gujarati dishes

Dhokla is steamed savoury made from a fermented batter of gram flour. Here are 6 tasty Gujarati dishes that are all-time favourite snacks.

Thepla

A Staple Gujarati breakfast dish, Thepla, is spiced-up flat bread made from fenugreek leaves and spices.

Undhiyu

Undhiyu is a mixed vegetable dish prepared with veggies and spices, cooked in an earthen pot.

Shrikhand

It is a sweet and cold dessert dish made from strained yoghurt, flavoured with saffron, cardamom and nuts.

Handvo

Handvo is a savoury snack dish made from fermented rice, lentils and vegetables.

Khandvi

Thin rolls made from gram flour and yoghurt, Khandvi is a tasty Gujarati snack dish which is incomplete without green chutney.

